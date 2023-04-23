Blackburn Rovers mainstay set to miss the rest of the season through new injury blow

Blackburn Rovers forward Sam Gallagher is facing a period of weeks on the sidelines, likely bringing an early end to his 2022/23 season.

Blackburn Rovers man Gallagher has been a regular for Jon Dahl Tomasson this season. When fit, he’s been almost ever present in the Dane’s first season at Ewood Park, only really missing out when injured.

Overall, Gallagher has played 39 times across all competitions, chipping in with seven goals and three assists in the process.

His last goal came in the clash with Coventry City earlier this week but he couldn’t play the full 90 minutes, being forced off in the second half with an issue. As a result, he missed Saturday’s draw with Preston North End and now, a damning update has emerged.

The Lancashire Telegraph reports he is facing weeks on the sideline, likely ending his season. Tomasson said they will do all they can to get him back though, saying:

“Sam is an important player and he will be out. It’s disappointing, because that position we are really stretched.

“We all know how the transfer market went.

“The medical staff are doing everything to get the boy ready.”

1 of 15 What stadium is this? Portman Road Loftus Road St Andrew's Deepdale

Left to rue previous failings…

Blackburn Rovers’ January transfer window was certainly one to forget, with deadline day blunders preventing them from sealing deals. Another failing was that they failed to bring in another striker after George Hirst’s loan ended, and their attacking ranks were pretty light even with the Leicester City man.

Now, as a result, Tomasson faces ending the season without a natural striker. Jack Vale is injured, Harry Leonard has been absent after his recent inclusions, and now Gallagher is out.

Ben Brereton Diaz can play through the middle and Tyrhys Dolan has been deployed there before but there’s no natural strikers who are actually fit. At such an important time in the season, Rovers look as though they could be made to pay for their shortcomings in the transfer market.