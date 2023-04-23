48-year-old Premier League legend keen on Tranmere Rovers job, reporter claims

Tranmere Rovers’ vacant managerial position is of interest to ex-Leeds United and Liverpool star Robbie Fowler, as per The Sun.

Tranmere Rovers are on the hunt for a new boss after parting ways with Micky Mellon last month. The club were unable to push themselves into the play-off fight and as a result, they’ll head into next season under new management.

As it stands, Rovers sit in 11th place heading into the final two games of the season, 15 points off the top seven.

Now though, fresh claims have emerged from The Sun over the managerial position at Prenton Park. They report that Premier league legend and out-of-work coach Robbie Fowler is keen on the Tranmere Rovers job.

The 48-year-old has held managerial positions at Muangthong United, Brisbane Roar and East Bengal previously, also spending time in Liverpool’s academy and with Oxford United, though the latter was in an unofficial role. Fowler is on the lookout for a first managerial job in England and the Tranmere position is of interest.

The man for the job?

Fowler’s managerial career hasn’t seen him pull up many trees yet but as a high-profile player back in his day, he could have a good drawing power as Tranmere look to freshen up their ranks next season. His time with Brisbane Roar started pretty well too, only for his time there to be cut short as a result of the pandemic.

He’s got experience in the dugout but not on these shores, so it would be interesting to see if Rovers opt for someone a bit more well-versed in coaching in the EFL rather than going for Fowler despite his interest.