West Brom team news and predicted XI to face Sunderland: Doubt over midfield star continues

West Brom host Sunderland in the Championship on Sunday.

West Brom entertain Sunderland in a play-off six pointer with both sides currently outside the top six. The Baggies enter the weekend in 7th place after back-to-back wins against Stoke City and Blackpool, moving Carlos Corberan’s side just one point outside the play-offs.

Sunderland meanwhile are in 9th place after their midweek draw at home against Huddersfield Town.

The Black Cats are unbeaten in their last six games and have two wins from their last three games – seeing Tony Mowbray’s side climb the table to just two points off the top six and one point behind West Brom.

West Brom team news

Corberan revealed he’s unsure whether Okay Yokuslu will return from an ankle injury in time to face Sunderland. Yokuslu has missed the last four games and could be out again. There’s also concern over Nathaniel Chalobah’s fitness after he was substituted off against Blackpool in the first-half in midweek.

One man who will definitely be out is striker Daryl Dike, who will miss six months after suffering a full achilles rupture against Stoke City. Matt Phillips, Grady Diangana, Dara O’Shea and Adam Reach will also miss the rest of the season.

Predicted XI

Palmer (GK)

Furlong

Ajayi

Pieters

Townsend

Molumby

Gardner-Hickman

Wallace

Swift

Grant

Thomas-Asante

West Brom’s backline has been a settled one with Alex Palmer looking to have won the gloves back off Josh Griffiths after starting the last two games following his return from injury.

A change will likely be made in midfield with Taylor Gardner-Hickman a possible replacement for Chalobah as he previously deputised in Jayson Molumby’s absence. The rarely spotted Tom Rogic and Jake Livermore are also options, but they seem more likely to remain on the bench.

Brandon Thomas-Asante will likely continue in Dike’s absence whilst Mark Albrighton could start on the bench for a third game in a row.

The tie kicks off at 12:00 on Sunday and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.