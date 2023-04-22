Sunderland team news and predicted XI to face West Brom: Another player ruled out for the season

West Brom host Sunderland in the Championship on Sunday afternoon.

The Black Cats come into this one on the back of a disappointing draw to Huddersfield Town. Tony Mowbray’s men missed the opportunity to go inside the top six with a win over the relegation-threatened Terriers in midweek.

Results have since gone their way though and it is still all to play for as we enter the final three games of the season.

West Brom sit 7th and just one point outside the top six as things stand. That gap is likely to increase before kick off at The Hawthorns, with the game being played a day after the other second tier fixtures. Whichever team comes out on top here will only strengthen their chances of going onto secure a top six spot this season.

Sunderland team news

Dennis Cirkin will return from his suspension and be available once again here.

Edouard Michut should be available after training on Friday and despite managing an ankle problem, Joe Gelhardt is expected to play.

Danny Batth will miss the rest of the season after picking up a knee injury against the Terriers but should be back for pre-season. Dan Ballard also remains out with a hamstring injury he suffered on international duty.

They join Niall Huggins, Ross Stewart, Elliott Embleton, Aji Alese, Jewison Bennette and Corry Evans on the sidelines with longer-term injuries.

Predicted XI

Patterson (GK)

Gooch

O’Nien

Hume

Cirkin

Neil

Ekwah

Clarke

Amad

Roberts

Gelhardt

Sunderland will struggle in Batth’s absence and despite the recent stats suggesting Sunderland are stronger in a back three, it seems unlikely Mowbray has any plans to make that his preferred formation at the moment. With Batth out, Trai Hume is the most likely to fill that spot in defence.

After proving once again Dan Neil and Alex Pritchard can’t play a midfield two together it seems inevitable that Pritchard is replaced by either Pierre Ekwah, Michut or Abdoullah Ba. Ekwah is the more physical of the three and with Batth absent he may be used to add some height to a relatively small Sunderland team.

In attack, Gelhardt should keep his place if at 100% after scoring Sunderland’s only goal midweek.

The game kicks off at 12pm Sunday afternoon and will be shown live on Sky Sports.