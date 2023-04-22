‘I’m leaning towards…’ – Luton Town v Middlesbrough prediction: The72

Luton Town host Middlesbrough in the Championship on Monday night.

Luton Town entertain Middlesbrough at Kenilworth Road in a potential shootout for 3rd place in the Championship. The Hatters are currently in 3rd place after leapfrogging Boro though they’re still just one point above Michael Carrick’s team.

Luton could only muster a draw at relegation-threatened Reading last time out but the result saw their unbeaten run extend to 11 games.

Middlesbrough have regained their form lately with back-to-back wins against Norwich City and Hull City seeing them end a run of three games without a win. Victory at Luton will see Boro reclaim 3rd place with just two games left to go – although automatic promotion is a step too far now.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Cameron Winstanley

“This is sure to be a cracking game and one I believe to be a play-off final rehearsal given both sides will likely be in the opposite semi-finals to each other.

“Luton’s unbeaten run is incredible with their only defeat since mid-January coming against already promoted Burnley. Rob Edwards’ side will have every confidence they can maintain their unbeaten streak and leave themselves in pole position to finish as the best of the rest behind Sheffield United.

“But Boro may as well come and throw everything at Luton to try and finish above them and break their solid resolve just before the play-offs, opening up an interesting tactical battle.

“If there is a winner in this one then I expect that side to go on and finish 3rd, but ultimately I can’t see a victor in this one.”

Score prediction: Luton Town 1-1 Middlesbrough

James Ray

“This should be a great game between two of the Championship’s most impressive sides this season.

“The winner of this one could get a real edge on the other heading into the play-offs and it would be a huge confidence boost for them. That said though, I just can’t split these two at the moment.

“If anything, I’m leaning towards a home win but with Middlesbrough’s attacking firepower, they might just have enough to peg them back. I’ll for go a draw.”

Score prediction: Luton Town 2-2 Middlesbrough