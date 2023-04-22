Burnley team news and predicted XI to face QPR: Duo still progressing with changes possible again

Burnley host QPR in the Championship this afternoon.

Vincent Kompany’s side have already secured promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking and a win here would seal the title this season. Burnley have drawn their past two outings against two sides who really they should be beating in the form of Rotherham United and Reading.

Meanwhile, QPR are struggling right at the bottom of the table. Gareth Ainsworth’s men sit 21st and one point above the drop zone as things stand.

Burnley team news

Nathan Tella was subbed off in their draw against Reading and the latest update reveals the attacker may not make a return until the final day of the season. Hjalmar Ekdal is on a similar timescale to Tella.

Josh Brownhill and Jay Rodriguez both missed the last outing against Rotherham United, but they were close to a return. The duo are moving closer to returns though, so it will be hoped they can come back into contention here.

Predicted XI

Peacock-Farrell (GK)

Roberts

Al-Dakhil

Beyer

Maatsen

Cullen

Cork

Benson

Twine

Zaroury

Barnes

Kompany has been rotating since securing promotion and changes could be made again in a bid to wrap up the league title here.

Ashley Barnes may be preferred to Lyle Foster, adding more experience to the forward line. Elsewhere, Manuel Benson should be ready to start again so could come into the XI to replace Vitinho on the wing.

Jack Cork may be used to add a different dimension to Burnley’s midfield against what will undoubtedly be a physical QPR opposition though Johann Berg Gudmundsson will be hopeful of retaining his place in the team.

The game kicks off at 3pm this afternoon.