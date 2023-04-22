Blackburn Rovers team news and predicted XI to face Preston: Key defender will return to the squad

Blackburn Rovers face Preston North End in the Championship later today.

Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End face off in a huge clash in the race for the Championship play-offs this evening.

Rovers occupy 6th place as it stands but after an impressive run of form they’re now five without a win. They’ve drawn. three games in a row to just about cling onto their place in the top-six but were left distraught last time out, conceding a last-gasp equaliser to Coventry City goalkeeper Ben Wilson.

Preston’s form has faltered too, losing back-to-back games. They fell to a 4-2 defeat against Swansea City on Wednesday in a game to forget for the Lilywhites on the pitch and on touchline.

Blackburn Rovers team news

Like many other teams coming towards the tail end of the campaign, Blackburn have had injuries to contend with recently.

Speaking ahead of the tie, Jon Dahl Tomasson confirmed John Buckley and Jack Vale remain out. There are question marks surrounding other players too, but those went unnamed. Joe Rankin-Costello, Callum Brittain and Sam Gallagher were all forced off against Coventry, so their involvement could be up in the air.

In positive news though, centre-back Daniel Ayala is poised to step up his recovery once again with an outing for the U21s. Harry Pickering will also be back in the squad following his absence in midweek.

Predicted XI

Pears (GK)

Rankin-Costello

Carter

Hyam

Pickering

Travis

Wharton

Hedges

Szmodics

Brereton Diaz

Gallagher

1 of 15 What stadium is this? Portman Road Loftus Road St Andrew's Deepdale

The starting XI could be very similar to the one fielded in midweek but it will rest largely on the status of those with question marks next to their name after the Coventry draw.

Pickering should come back in at left-back while hopefully one of Rankin-Costello or Brittain should be fine to play on the right. If not, Hayden Carter or Ashley Phillips could be forced to fill in there unless Tomasson wants to switch to a back three.

In midfield, Adam Wharton should be confident of retaining his place after a strong display in midweek.

If Gallagher isn’t fit to start, Brereton Diaz could be moved up top or Tyrhys Dolan could come in and play centrally.

The tie kicks off at Deepdale at 17:30 this evening and can be watched live on Sky Sports.