‘They’re looking a bit shaky’ – Preston North End v Blackburn Rovers prediction: The72

Preston North End host Blackburn Rovers in the Championship tomorrow evening.

Preston welcome Lancashire rivals Blackburn to Deepdale tomorrow. It promises to be a fiery encounter with Preston coming into this one on the back of two defeats, with the last v Swansea City ending in a mass brawl which had Ryan Lowe at the centre of it.

Blackburn meanwhile sit in 6th, and only two points ahead of Preston in 11th. Rovers have drawn their last three and are winless in five but they have a game in hand on most of the teams around them – they drew at home to Coventry City last time out.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“I’m disappointed to see Preston falling behind in the play-off race. I’d have liked to see them claim 6th place and they still can, but recent results as well as the number of teams between them and the top-six makes it an uphill task for Lowe’s side.

“Blackburn haven’t been great in recent weeks. They’re looking a bit shaky and perhaps now isn’t the best time to face rivals Preston, who are capable of blowing teams away in the Championship.

“This one’s going to be close, but I’m fancying Preston to nick what would be an important win.”

Score prediction: Preston North End 2-1 Blackburn Rovers

1 of 15 What stadium is this? Portman Road Loftus Road St Andrew's Deepdale

James Ray

“The stakes are super high for this one so expect a tense, fiery tie between Lancashire rivals Preston and Blackburn here.

“Both are hoping to finish in the play-off spots and the result of this game could be huge in the outcome of their respective promotion pushes. I think one will be left disappointed here though, and I reckon it will be Blackburn.

“They’re stuttering at the wrong time and with Preston really turning it on in front of the Deepdale faithful, I’m going to back the hosts to pick up a big win here.”

Score prediction: Preston North End 1-0 Blackburn Rovers