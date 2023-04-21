‘They’ll sneak into the play-offs’ – West Brom v Sunderland prediction: The72

West Brom host Sunderland in the Championship on Sunday.

West Brom head into this weekend’s clash with Sunderland looking to rise into the Championship play-off spots.

Back-to-back wins against Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers have brought the Baggies right back into the mix. Carlos Corberan’s side sit in 7th place ahead of this weekend’s fixtures, holding a game in hand on most of the teams around them too.

Sunderland aren’t out of the fight either though. Tony Mowbray and co are two points shy of the play-offs in 9th after going six games undefeated.

Of those six games though, four have ended as draws. Wins will be required if they’re to break into the top-six over the final three games of the season and three points here could go a long way in their fight for the play-offs.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“This is going to be a really close-fought tie. Sunderland have been tough to beat in recent weeks and that has kept them in the fight for the play-offs while others have slipped up. Mowbray’s side haven’t conceded in their last three away games but at The Hawthorns, they face a really tough test.

“West Brom have been formidable at home under Corberan but they’ll know that all three points are a must if they’re to break into the top-six too.

“This is going to be really close, but I’ll back the hosts to pick up a big win, and I think they’ll sneak into the play-offs too.”

Score prediction: West Brom 2-1 Sunderland

Luke Phelps

“Almost out of nowhere, West Brom are back in the play-off picture. I for sure thought they were done for this season but now they’re in a very strong position, and coming into this weekend on the back of back-to-back wins.

“But the Baggies have a long injury list. Daryl Dike is the latest major casualty and it’s a blow for West Brom. Sunderland though have an even longer injury list and so I think this weekend’s game plays in favour of the home side.

“It should be an interesting watch, but I’m backing West Brom to claim all three points.”

Score prediction: West Brom 2-0 Sunderland