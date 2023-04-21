‘The final nail in the coffin’ – Norwich City v Swansea City prediction: The72

Norwich City host Swansea City in the Championship on Saturday.

Norwich City welcome Swansea City to Carrow Road in a must-win game for their play-off hopes. The Canaries are 10th in the table after picking up just one win in their last eight games, drawing 1-1 against relegation-threatened QPR last time out.

Swansea meanwhile are on an impressive run of form. Russell Martin’s side have climbed to 13th in the league after winning six of their last seven games. The Swans can draw level on points with the Canaries if they win at Carrow Road, showing the stark difference between the two sides’ form.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Cameron Winstanley

“This could be the end of the road for Norwich’s season if they fail to win here, and they couldn’t have come against a much tougher opponent at the moment.

“Swansea’s turnaround in recent weeks has been unbelievable and they’ll have no fear turning up to Carrow Road and getting a result.

“Norwich are bang in trouble and given their recent form they’re lucky to still be in with a chance of finishing in the top six, but I think that hope will end at the weekend with Swansea picking up another win.”

Score prediction: Norwich City 2-3 Swansea City

James Ray

“I think Swansea are going to put the final nail in the coffin for Norwich as they cling onto the play-off spots.

“There have been some bright moments for the Canaries this season and if they can get something here, they’ll still be right in the play-off fight going into the final two games of the season. However, with the visitors in flying form, I think the hosts will be left wanting again.

“If Swansea are on their game like they have been recently, they should take all three points here.”

Score prediction: Norwich City 0-2 Swansea City