Ten Hag considering letting 22-y/o leave Manchester United this summer – Middlesbrough linked earlier this year

Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag is ‘considering’ letting Brandon Williams leave the club in the summer, reports The Guardian.

Williams, 22, has recently been linked with a summer move to Middlesbrough. Michael Carrick’s side are vying for promotion to the Premier League after an impressive turnaround this season, with the ex-Manchester United man said to be keeping an eye on Williams’ situation at Old Trafford.

And it’s now being reported by The Guardian that United could let Williams leave on a permanent deal in the summer. The 22-year-old spent last season on loan with Norwich City where he featured 26 times in the Premier League, but he’s yet to make a single league outing this season.

Ten Hag is said to be keen on offloading some of his fringe players in the summer in order to fund a few new signings.

The summer ahead for Boro…

Middlesbrough have a big summer ahead of them, whether they’re promoted or not. Carrick will be keen to put his own stamp on the side and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he turns to his former club when looking for some new additions.

And a left-back could be high up on Carrick’s wishlist with Ryan Giles’ loan from Wolves set to end. There’s growing interest in him and so a return for Giles might not be so easy for Boro, but Williams could be a good alternative.

He’s had a tough season with United and he’ll surely be desperate to play some regular football next time round. A move to Middlesbrough would be an exciting one for him, but expect more teams to eventually show an interest in the youngster.

Middlesbrough return to action v Luton Town on Monday.