Stoke City team news and predicted XI to face Cardiff City: Attacker likely to miss out but midfielder available again

Stoke City head to South Wales to face a struggling Cardiff City side tomorrow afternoon. The Potters go into this one on the back of some poor form, losing their last two and winning just one of their previous seven in the league – last time out, Alex Neil’s side lost at home to Wigan Athletic.

Cardiff meanwhile beat Watford in their last outing. They sit in 19th place of the table compared to Stoke in 17th, with the Bluebirds having just a two-point gap to the relegation zone.

Stoke City team news

Ben Wilmot is set to miss the rest of this season as he recovers from a back injury sustained in the game v West Brom earlier this month.

Jacob Brown also looks set to miss this weekend’s game with a hamstring injury picked up v Wigan, but Ben Pearson is set to return to the side after serving a one-game suspension.

The likes of Sam Clucas and Axel Tuanzebe missed the last several games now and there’s no new update on either player.

Predicted XI

Bonham (GK)

Sterling

Jagielka

Taylor

Hoever

Laurent

Pearson

Campbell

Smallbone

Celina

Powell

Neil fielded a fairly makeshift side last time out. But his side have had a week of rest now and he looks set to welcome names like Will Smallbone and Ki-Jana Hoever back into the XI, after both started on the bench v Wigan.

Expect Neil to revert to an XI similar to the one that thumped Coventry City at the start of the month. Bersant Celina could come in for the injured Brown, and expect Pearson to come back into the side as well.

Tomorrow’s game kicks off at 3pm.