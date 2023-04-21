Sheffield Wednesday, Charlton Athletic, Plymouth Argyle among sides keen on Bradford City loan ace, report claims

Sheffield Wednesday, Charlton Athletic and Plymouth Argyle are among the sides claimed to be interested in Crystal Palace talent Scott Banks in a report from The Real EFL.

Crystal Palace sanctioned a loan move for Banks last summer, with Bradford City securing a deal to give the young Scot his first chance in the Football League after previous loan stints in Scotland.

Since joining the Bantams, the 21-year-old winger has managed six goals and three assists in 30 outings. For the most part, he has been a regular starter under Mark Hughes, only missing out when injured.

Now though, it is claimed Banks is drawing interest ahead of the summer.

The Real EFL says that a while host of sides are monitoring his situation, the majority of which are from League One. Sheffield Wednesday, Charlton Athletic, Plymouth Argyle, Peterborough United, Lincoln City, Cheltenham Town and MK Dons are all said to be admirers, as are Scottish Premiership side Hibernian.

Destined for a step up?

It remains to be seen just what Crystal Palace have planned for Scottish winger Banks. He signed a three-year deal upon arrival from Dundee United in January 2020 which would suggest his contract is up this summer, so the Eagles could have a decision to make on his fate.

Regardless of what capacity he’s available in though, Banks should have a good amount of options available if these fresh claims are to believed.

At only 21, he’s got some great senior experience behind him already and the best years of his career should be ahead of him. for now though, his full focus will be on maintaining his current form as Bradford City battle for promotion back to League One.