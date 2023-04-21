Sheffield United team news and predicted XI to face Manchester City: Star’s availability still up in the air

Sheffield United take on Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley tomorrow.

Sheffield United face treble-chasing Manchester City in one of the Blades’ biggest games in their rich history. United will turn their attentions away from Championship action as their mission of a Premier League return takes a back seat with a place in the FA Cup final up for grabs.

The Blades are four-time winners of the competition but haven’t reached the final since pre-World War II.

City on the other hand are all too familiar with the Wembley surroundings. Pep Guardiola’s side are chasing down Arsenal in the Premier League and are still pushing the treble after they reached the Champions League semi-final in midweek.

Sheffield United team news

Paul Heckingbottom’s side have been dealt a blow with on-loan Manchester City duo Tommy Doyle and James McAtee unavailable to play against their parent clubs.

The Blades’ only good news is that Wes Foderingham is set to return in goal after missing the previous two games with suspension. Enda Stevens has been back on the grass but won’t be available yet, remaining out with Rhys Norrington-Davies, Ben Osborn, Rhian Brewster and Jack O’Connell.

It is hoped Anel Ahmedhodzic will be available but his situation is up in the air somewhat as he and his partner the birth of his child.

Predicted XI

Foderingham (GK)

Ahmedhodzic

Egan

Robinson

Baldock

Berge

Norwood

Fleck

Lowe

McBurnie

Ndiaye

1 of 15 What stadium is this? Portman Road Loftus Road St Andrew's Deepdale

Given the injury absentees and unavailabilities, the Blades side virtually picks itself. Foderingham’s return in goal will be a boost for United’s hopes despite Adam Davies conceding just once in his two stand-in starts.

Doyle scored United’s stunning winner in the quarter-finals against Blackburn Rovers and started in midweek against Bristol City, but will play no part at Wembley, likely to be replaced by experienced midfielder Oliver Norwood. Oli McBurnie is set to keep his place up top despite pressure from Billy Sharp.

The game kicks off at 16:45 tomorrow and will be broadcast like on ITV1.