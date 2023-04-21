Russell Martin shares honest verdict on Joel Piroe’s Swansea City future

Swansea City boss Russell Martin has admitted that Joel Piroe is likely to leave the club this summer.

Piroe has been brilliant for the Swans since arriving from PSV Eindhoven in 2021. The Dutchman bagged 22 goals in 45 league games last season and has continued his form into this campaign, netting 18 in 40.

Piroe has unsurprisingly attracted interest ahead of the summer too, with reports earlier this month revealing that Burnley, Middlesbrough, and Rangers were all targeting the striker.

And speaking to WalesOnline, Martin admitted it will be difficult for the Swans to keep hold of Piroe going into the next season, with the 23-year-old entering the final 12 months of his contract in the summer.

Martin said:

“I’m sure there will be [transfer interest in Piroe]. Well, I know there is. If it was down to me he would have been sorted a long time ago, but it’s not.”

He continued:

“While it’s frustrating that you may end up losing players of Joel’s ilk, like Flynn Downes last summer, maybe Joel this summer, who knows, with a year left on his contract we have to accept that may be a possibility.”

And on Piroe’s contract situation, Martin said:

“We offered him a contract a while ago, but it’s every player’s prerogative not to sign that. We’re in that situation now and we have to deal with it.”

Set to leave…

Piroe has been vital to keeping Swansea out of relegation trouble this season, with Martin’s side previously winning just one game in nine before embarking on their current six-game unbeaten run which has seen them win five times.

However, it seems likely that Piroe’s time in South Wales has run its course with Swansea likely to face plenty of interest in the 23-year-old. There’s already been interest mooted by Burnley who will be a Premier League side next season after confirming promotion on Good Friday, and fellow top flight sides Crystal Palace and Everton have previously been credited with an interest.

Swansea’s recent run of results has seen them climb to 13th in the table, with Piroe netting six goals in those six games. Martin’s side can still finish in the top half of the table which is a testament to their turn around in recent weeks.

Swansea travel to Norwich City tomorrow, with kick-off at 3pm.