Report reveals Bristol City’s stance on potential deals for January targets

Bristol City are set to reignite interest in Jake O’Brien and Jack Currie in the summer, according to Bristol Live.

City are set to make fresh attempts to sign Crystal Palace defender O’Brien and AFC Wimbledon’s Currie in the summer window after previous moves in January were left fruitless.

According to the report by Bristol Live, the Robins made a move to take over O’Brien’s loan deal in the January window, offering an option to buy clause in the deal. However, Palace refused to lower their wage demands and the deal never happened.

Currie, on the other hand, was subject to a £600,000 bid from City in the winter but the Dons rejected the advances and City refused to go higher for the left-back.

The report claims that City are set to reignite their pursuits during the summer transfer window having maintained interest.

New summer bids?

Bristol City could face a busy summer window and the links to two new defenders are no surprise. The club currently see Tomas Kalas and Jay Dasilva out of contract in the summer, if no new agreement is in place, both will be. free to move on as free agents. There is also reported interest in defender Zak Vyner from Brentford.

O’Brien is currently on loan at Belgium Challenger Pro League side RWD Molenbeek from Crystal Palace. The 21-year-old has played 27 times this season in Belgium, helping Molenbeek to the top of the Belgian second tier.

Currie, also 21, has played 38 times for AFC Wimbledon so far this season after coming through the youth ranks at the Dons. Currie spent last season on loan at National League South side Eastbourne but has enjoyed his breakthrough year in the Football League.

Bristol City host Rotherham United tomorrow, with kick-off at 3pm.