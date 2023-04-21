QPR team news and predicted XI to face Burnley: Duo ruled out, centre-back likely to miss out

QPR head to Burnley in the Championship tomorrow.

QPR go up against league leaders Burnley tomorrow afternoon. It’s perhaps QPR’s toughest test under Gareth Ainsworth yet, and it comes at a crucial point in both sides’ season with the R’s battling relegation and Burnley looking to wrap up the league title.

Ainsworth’s side have drawn two of their last three now, with the last being at home to Norwich City. Burnley have also been drawing a lot of games recently with their last two outings ending in draws v strugglers Reading and Rotherham United.

QPR team news

Jake Clarke-Salter returned to the side v Norwich City but was forced off early with a calf problem, and it’s unknown whether or not he’ll be fit to face Burnley tomorrow.

Elsewhere, Ainsworth’s defensive injuries persist with Leon Balogun now expected to miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury, and Osman Kakay out until the summer with a knee injury.

Predicted XI

Dieng (GK)

Paal

Dickie

Dunne

Drewe

Chair

Field

Iroegbunam

Lowe

Martin

Dykes

Ainsworth’s tactical selections have been criticised over the last few weeks. Ilias Chair played out wide v Norwich City and Jamal Lowe played on the other side, but the R’s claimed an important point and so Ainsworth might be tempted to stick with his choices.

Rob Dickie seems likely to come in for Clarke-Salter and Aaron Drewe should keep his place at right-back with Ethan Laird seemingly not favoured by Ainsworth.

Lyndon Dykes could play a vital role in this one – he’s scored two in his last three for the R’s.

Tomorrow’s game kicks off at 3pm.