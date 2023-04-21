Player who left Tottenham in January now wanted by Burnley, Sheffield United and more

Burnley and Sheffield United are rivalling Crystal Palace and Wolves for the signing of Atletico Madrid’s Matt Doherty, reports 90min.

Doherty, 31, joined Spanish side Atletico Madrid in January. He signed a short-term deal with the club after agreeing to terminate his Spurs stay early, but the Irishman has featured just once in the La Liga since his move to Spain.

Now though, 90min are reporting that the 31-year-old is set for a return to the Premier League this summer. Their report says that Doherty will become a free agent and that Premier League duo Crystal Palace and Wolves, as well as the top two Championship sides Burnley and Sheffield United are all interested.

Doherty began his career at Wolves. He eventually racked up 302 total appearances for the club before joining Tottenham in 2020. He then went on to make 71 total appearances for the London club, before falling out of favour earlier this season.

A solid signing…

Doherty is a player with bags of Premier League experience. And at 32 years old, he’s arguably still in the prime of his career, so he’d be a huge signing for either Burnley or Sheffield United.

The Clarets are set to be playing in the Premier League next season and United look set to follow. Both would be attractive potential options for Doherty, but so too would a move to Palace or a return to Wolves.

Having been at Spurs though, and now at Atletico, Doherty will certainly be a big-wage player for either Burnley or Sheffield United to take on, so both clubs may approach a potential deal with caution.

All in all though, it’s a very exciting rumour and potentially indicative of a busy summer ahead for both Burnley and Sheffield United.