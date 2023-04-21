New claims emerge over Chelsea’s interest in Burnley boss Vincent Kompany

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany is on a Chelsea’s four-man shortlist of potential managerial appointments, as per The Times.

Kompany has emerged as one of football’s most intriguing young coaches following his incredible campaign with Burnley.

The Clarets have already confirmed promotion back to the Premier League and can secure the league title with three games to go this weekend as they host QPR at Turf Moor.

Recenty, the Belgian has been linked with the job at Chelsea, which will be vacant in the summer once Frank Lampard’s short-term deal ends.

Now, The Times have reported that Kompany is on Chelsea’s list of four managers who could take over from Lampard at the end of the season. Meetings are said to be ongoing and no decisions have been made, but the Burnley boss joins Julian Nagelsmann, Mauricio Pochettino and one other manager on the shortlist.

Premier League bound…

Burnley success has led to their manager being frequently tipped for top flight jobs. Kompany was previously reported to be on Tottenham Hotspur’s shortlist to take over as permanent boss following Antonio Conte’s exit. They’re not the only Londoners keen on his services though, with Chelsea keeping him in their thinking.

Kompany took charge at Turf Moor at the beginning of the season and has led the Clarets to achieve promotion already and they’re set to lift the league title in the coming weeks. The Belgian has completely reinvigorated the club and has Burnley playing attacking and attractive football.

It was previously reported that Kompany was expected to not leave Burnley in the summer but it remains to be seen just how his situation pans out amid continued interest in his services.