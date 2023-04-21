Michael Beale still keen on bringing QPR man to Rangers, reporter claims

QPR striker Lyndon Dykes is still a top target for Rangers ahead of the summer, as per Darren Witcoop.

QPR lost manager Beale to Rangers in November and it didn’t take long for the Scottish Premiership side to be linked with a winter swoop for striker Dykes.

A move didn’t materialise in January though and Dykes has remained a regular since returning from a spell on the sidelines. This season, the Australian-born striker has netted eight goals in 36 Championship games, taking himself to 29 goals in 117 goals for the R’s. He’s also managed 11 assists in that time.

Now though, with the summer window moving closer and closer, it has been claimed Rangers maintain their interest in Dykes.

Speaking on Twitter, reporter Darren Witcoop has said ex-QPR boss Beale is still a big admirer of the 27-year-old. He remains a top target at Ibrox as he prepares to head into the final 12 months of his contract at Loftus Road.

QPR striker Lyndon Dykes remains a top target for Rangers. Gers boss Michael Beale is a big fan of the Scotland striker and has Dykes on his summer shopping list as he eyes a reunion. #QPR #Gers — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) April 21, 2023

1 of 12 Name this EFL player... Bradley Dack Sam Gallagher Tyler Morton Ben Brereton Diaz

Heading for pastures new?

This season has shown the need for a freshen up of the ranks at Loftus Road but their summer plans will rest heavily on how their campaign ends. QPR’s dreadful form since October has seen them slide into a relegation battle and with three games remaining, Gareth Ainsworth’s side sit a point above the drop in 21st.

If relegated, you get the feeling Dykes could be among the many players to head for pastures new. With a team like Rangers keen, it might even be that he’s tempted away if the R’s stay up too.

He’s entering the final 12 months of his deal in West London so if he isn’t going to pen an extension, this could be one of QPR’s last chances to land a fee for his services.