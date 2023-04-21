Liam Rosenior delivers emphatic response to Hull City’s links with Burnley, Blackburn Rovers target

Hull City boss Liam Rosenior has said he’s ‘never heard of’ Aberdeen striker Duk amid reports linking the striker with a move to the MKM Stadium.

The Tigers are reportedly amongst Championship clubs interested in striker Duk in the summer. The forward joined Aberdeen last summer from Benfica and has gone on to bag 18 goals and six assists so far this season from just 38 games in all competitions.

Duk has – perhaps somewhat unsurprisingly given his form – caught the eye of Burnley and Blackburn Rovers, and it would seem likely that more teams will join that chase.

However, it seems that Hull City’s reported interest isn’t serious with Rosenior telling Hull Live that he’s never heard of Duk when asked about the links to the striker. Rosenior said:

“I’ve never heard of him, to be honest, so that tells you everything. I should have heard of him then, but no, nothing from my end.”

1 of 12 Name this EFL player... Bradley Dack Sam Gallagher Tyler Morton Ben Brereton Diaz

No Hull move for Duk?

Rosenior’s comments have certainly poured cold water on Duk’s recent links with a move to Humberside. The striker likely won’t be short of suitors given his exploits in the SPFL this season.

Hull seem likely to head into the striker market in the summer window with on-loan forward Aaron Connolly set to return to Brighton & Hove Albion at the end of his loan spell, whilst injury concerns to Benjamin Tetteh and Oscar Estupinan over the back end of the season have raised concerns over the depth of the Tigers’ front line.

It could be another busy summer for Hull City as they make another effort to climb towards the top end of the Championship table and while Duk would be an impressive signing, it certainly seems their attention is focused elsewhere.

Hull City host Watford tomorrow, with kick-off at 3pm.