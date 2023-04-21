Latest Norwich City news: Fresh PL interest in key man, Rashica update + more

Norwich City have won just one of their last eight games, with their play-off hopes quickly fading.

The Canaries have dropped to 10th in the table following their 1-1 draw against relegation-threatened QPR last time out. The point leaves them two behind Blackburn Rovers in 6th, who also have a game in hand over the Canaries.

As Norwich’s chances of promotion become increasingly unlikely, Norwich could be forced into letting full-back Max Aarons leave, with West Ham reported to be interested in bringing Aarons in over the summer.

Aarons has played over 200 games for the Canaries after coming through the youth ranks at Carrow Road. However, he looks set to return to the Premier League with West Ham now the most recent team interested in the 23-year-old.

Elsewhere, Milot Rashica’s future at Norwich has taken a step closer to a conclusion. Turkish media outlet Hurriyet (via Pink Un) have reported that Galatasaray are willing to pay €7.5million this summer to make the Kosovan’s move permanent, or negotiate a buy option at the end of another season-long loan deal.

Rashica joined Gala on loan back in September and has ten goal involvements to his name in 24 games in all competitions.

Lastly, Norwich’s bid for a successful end to the season took another blow ahead of the weekend after David Wagner revealed that full-back Dimitrios Giannoulis suffered a concussion against QPR on Wednesday night.

Giannoulis looks set to miss the Swansea City game at the weekend due to the concussion protocols – a return before the end of the season is still unsure given the extent of the concussion too early to tell. Giannoulis has played 24 times for Norwich this season after missing the majority of the start of the campaign due to injury.

Norwich City v Swansea City kicks off at 3pm tomorrow.