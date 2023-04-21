Ipswich Town team news and predicted XI to face Peterborough United: Training absences not worrying McKenna

Ipswich Town face Peterborough United in League One this weekend.

Ipswich Town and Peterborough United face off in arguably the biggest League One game of the weekend.

The Tractor Boys sit in 2nd as it stands and with a game in hand on Sheffield Wednesday, they have their fate in their own hands in the promotion fight. Kieran McKenna’s side are only a point off 1st placed Plymouth Argyle too.

As for Peterborough United, they occupy 5th with three games remaining. They’re just ahead of Bolton Wanderers and Derby County, who are tied on 72 points, although the Trotters have a game in hand on Posh and the Rams.

Ipswich Town team news

Ipswich Town have had some concerns to deal with of late but thanks to their squad depth, they’ve navigated the issues well and managed to maintain their fantastic form.

Speaking ahead of the tie, manager McKenna confirmed there were some absences from training this week. The hope is that everyone will be in action on Friday though, giving him a full selection of players to pick from.

Nathan Broadhead and Leif Davis are among those to have been dealing with issues in recent weeks but they’ve maintained their starring roles in the side for the most part.

Predicted XI

Walton (GK)

Clarke

Woolfenden

Burgess

Burns

Morsy

Luongo

Davis

Chaplin

Broadhead

Hirst

With no new issues to report from McKenna, his starting XI could be very similar to the one fielded against Port Vale in midweek.

Nathan Broadhead’s heroics should warrant his continued place in the side but if not quite 100% fit, Marcus Harness will be the go-to option. Up top, George Hirst could come back into the side after Freddie Ladapo was handed a fairly rare start.

The tie kicks off at London Road at 15:00 on Saturday afternoon.