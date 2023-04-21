Ipswich Town, Coventry City, Wigan Athletic among sides keen out of contract defender

Ipswich Town, Coventry City, Wigan Athletic and Reading are all keen on out of contract Livingston captain Nicky Devlin, as per the Daily Record.

Scottish defender Devlin is a name that some EFL fans could be familiar with after his two-year spell with Walsall from 2017 to 2019. He managed three goals and nine assists in 85 games for the Saddlers, who were playing League One football at the time.

He left them on a free transfer to return to Scotland four years ago, signing with Livingston.

Since then, Devlin has become the club captain and played 142 times across all competitions, operating as a full-back, wing-back or as a right-sided centre-back.

Now though, with the end of his deal coming up, interest from the Football League has emerged.

The Daily Record has reported that Ipswich Town, Coventry City, Wigan Athletic and Reading are all showing an interest in Devlin ahead of the summer. Scottish interest has also emerged though, with Hearts, Dundee United, Hibernian and Aberdeen also monitoring his situation.

1 of 20 Which team is nicknamed the Robins? Bristol Rovers Rotherham United Port Vale Bristol City

Coming back to England?

As a versatile and experienced leader who has impressed in Scotland, it isn’t a surprise to see Devlin drawing a fair share of interest heading into the summer transfer window. The fact he could be available for nothing makes a deal even more appealing too.

The 29-year-old is a realistic target for those around Championship and League One level, so it isn’t a surprise to see Ipswich, Coventry, Wigan and Reading among those keen.

It remains to be seen just how his situation pans out though as he approaches the end of his time with Livingston after four years.