Hull City boss provides further insight into potential swoop for Brighton loan man Aaron Connolly

Hull City signed Aaron Connolly on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion in January.

And in his first five outings for the club, Connolly netted two league goals, with both of them coming in the 3-0 win at home to QPR back in January.

But he’s been sidelined for the past two months now with a broken toe. He’s been closing in on a return to action but he’s set to miss this weekend’s clash v Watford due to illness, though we might yet see Connolly in a Hull City shirt going into next season.

Rosenior has previously stated (quoted via Yorkshire Post) that he’s keen on making Connolly a permanent player and the Tigers boss has once again hinted at the fact that he wants to sign Connolly from Brighton in the summer transfer window.

He told Yorkshire Post:

“I have a really good relationship with Brighton and can have a good dialogue and see what their plans are. He’s contracted to Brighton and still a Brighton player.