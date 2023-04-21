Hull City boss provides further insight into potential swoop for Brighton loan man Aaron Connolly

Hull City signed Aaron Connolly on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion in January.
And in his first five outings for the club, Connolly netted two league goals, with both of them coming in the 3-0 win at home to QPR back in January.
But he’s been sidelined for the past two months now with a broken toe. He’s been closing in on a return to action but he’s set to miss this weekend’s clash v Watford due to illness, though we might yet see Connolly in a Hull City shirt going into next season.
Rosenior has previously stated (quoted via Yorkshire Post) that he’s keen on making Connolly a permanent player and the Tigers boss has once again hinted at the fact that he wants to sign Connolly from Brighton in the summer transfer window.
He told Yorkshire Post:
“I have a really good relationship with Brighton and can have a good dialogue and see what their plans are. He’s contracted to Brighton and still a Brighton player.
“They are discussions we will have at the end of the season and it’s also what Aaron wants as well. It needs to be something everyone is happy with. We will make that decision in the summer once we have had the relevant conversations.”
A smart move?
Hull City won’t want to become over reliant on loan players going forward. And now that the club has a bit more spending money than they’ve had in previous years, making their loan players permanent players seems more possible.
Connolly showed in his earlier performances for Hull that he was a keen signing. His injury was untimely for him and it’s been a long road to recovery, and it doesn’t seem like he’ll have much of a chance to impress before the summer.
Rosenior though seems very keen on making the move happen and the Tigers boss could give Connolly plenty of game time going forward, so it seems like a move that the striker should be interested in.
There’s certainly a big summer ahead for Hull City, who are back in action at 3pm tomorrow.