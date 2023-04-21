‘He wasn’t happy’ – Sheffield Wednesday star makes Darren Moore admission over winter transfer interest

Sheffield Wednesday’s Callum Paterson has said he’s ‘fully focused’ at Hillsborough after revealing January transfer rumours left Darren Moore unhappy.

Paterson has endured a bit of a frustrating season with the Owls so far. The 28-year-old struggled for game time in the first half of the campaign and just when he’d hit form, he was cast to the sidelines. As a result, he’s been limited to only 10 League One starts.

Overall though, the 17-time Scotland international has still managed four goals and three assists in 22 league appearances. He’s mainly played upfront, but his versatility has been of great value for Moore and co.

Despite his shortage of minutes, Paterson is a key man to Moore with the Owls boss eager to make sure Paterson didn’t leave in January. Wednesday reportedly turned down a ‘six figure’ offer from Hearts on deadline day.

Now, Paterson has spoken to The Star about the winter speculation, admitting the boss ‘wasn’t happy’ about the links. He said:

“I had a chat with him, and of course he wasn’t happy because he wants me to be here, and he wants me to be fully focused on Sheffield Wednesday – which I was at the time and which I still am.

“It’s part and parcel of football, people talk, and social media is quite a powerful thing these days – everything seems to spiral from there.

“But we had a chat, there were no problems from our side or Darren’s. He’s just happy that I’m in the building, and happy that I’m now available for games again.”

1 of 12 Name this EFL player... Bradley Dack Sam Gallagher Tyler Morton Ben Brereton Diaz

New contract in the offing?

Despite Wednesday’s refusal to let Paterson leave in January, the Owls could still lose Paterson in the summer with his contract set to expire.

It was reported that talks regarding a new contract were opened after the failed January move but there have been no fresh developments since then, so it will be hoped that something can be secured in the coming weeks and months.

Paterson has now returned for Wednesday and featured in the Owls’ previous three games, even scoring in the 3-2 defeat against Burton Albion where he played the full 90 minutes.

Sheffield Wednesday host Exeter City tomorrow, with kick-off at 3pm.