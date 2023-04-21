Gillingham alongside League One clubs in race for out of contract Reading man

Gillingham are interested in Reading’s loaned out goalkeeper Luke Southwood, Darren Witcoop has said.

25-year-old shot-stopper Southwood has spent this season in League One with Cheltenham Town, putting in some strong performances to help Wade Elliott’s side edge away from the relegation scrap.

In 42 third-tier outings, Southwood has helped keep 15 clean sheets. He previously impressed in a National League stint with Eastleigh too, though opportunities at parent club Reading have been few and far between.

As a result, it was claimed last month that the Royals are poised to let go of the ‘keeper when his deal expires this summer. Now though, it has been said that his situation is drawing interest.

As per reporter Darren Witcoop, League Two side Gillingham are interested in signing Southwood this summer.

The Gills have lifted themselves away from the relegation fight over the second half of the season and it will be hoped that Neil Harris can lead them back up the table and into the third-tier next time around. There is competition for Southwood’s services though, with Witcoop adding that League One clubs are also keen.

Heading for pastures new…

A summer move looks to be on the horizon for Southwood and following a good showing in League One, it will be interesting to see just where he ends up ahead of next season.

Gillingham made some eye-catching moves in January and they will be keen to strengthen across the board again in the coming months. A swoop for Southwood would certainly be an impressive one, but the rival interest from the third-tier could make this a competitive race for his signature.

Until then though, Southwood will be focused on seeing out the season as strongly as possible with Cheltenham Town. The Robins sit in 17th place as it stands, seven points clear of the relegation zone with four games remaining.