‘Desperate to win’ – Manchester City v Sheffield United prediction: The72

Manchester City face Sheffield United in the FA Cup this weekend.

Sheffield United travel to Wembley to face six-time FA Cup winners Manchester City tomorrow, in what should be a memorable occasion for the travelling Blades fans.

It’s the first time they’ve reached an FA Cup semi-final since 2014 and Paul Heckingbottom’s side go into the game in decent form, having won six of their last seven games in all competitions.

City meanwhile are unbeaten in their last 15 in all competitions. They sit 2nd in the Premier League compared to United who sit in 2nd place of the Championship table.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“What a game this is going to be, and what a challenge it’ll be for these Sheffield United players. They almost have promotion from the Championship wrapped up and so they can put more focus into this game, with an FA Cup final on the line.

“City though will be desperate to win another FA Cup. They’re trailing in the league and have a tough Champions League draw v Real Madrid, so expect both teams to be right up for this game.

“City obviously have the quality to outgun Sheffield United. I think it’ll be very difficult for the Blades to cause much damage to this City side and I think it’ll be equally as difficult for them to keep the likes of Erling Haaland at bay.

“I’ll have to say City win.”

Score prediction: Manchester City 3-0 Sheffield United

James Ray

“Everyone loves an underdog and there’s going to be a lot of neutrals watching this game rooting for Sheffield United. The Blades will be right up for it and the travelling fans should be in a raucous mood, so Manchester City won’t be looking past the Championship side by any means.

“That said though, you have to back City to emerge victorious. They play in these high stakes cup games week in, week out and with the talent in their ranks, they should win fairly comfortably.

“United will be without in-form loan stars James McAtee and Tommy Doyle too, only making their task harder.

“I’d love to see the Blades pull off an upset, but I’ll go for a fairly routine City win.”

Score prediction: Manchester City 3-1 Sheffield United