Charlton Athletic team news and predicted XI to face Morecambe: Striker’s ‘punishment’ done after social media activity

Charlton Athletic face Morecambe in League One this weekend.

Charlton Athletic welcome relegation threatened Morecambe to The Valley on Saturday as they look to see out the season as strongly as possible. The Addicks aren’t playing for promotion or safety, but Dean Holden and co are keen to end the campaign in good form.

They sit in 10th place as it stands, returning to winning ways against MK Dons on Tuesday night.

As for Morecambe, they’re right in the thick of it towards the bottom of the table. With three games left to play, they’re three points away from safety in 22nd place. Derek Adams’ side were able to pick up a win last time out though, defeating Wycombe Wanderers in midweek.

Charlton Athletic team news

Macauley Bonne could come back into contention this weekend, with Dean Holden saying his involvement will depend on how he fares in training. The striker was left out against MK Dons as a punishment for liking Ipswich Town’s celebratory posts after they thrashed Charlton 6-0 last weekend.

Elsewhere, there have been ‘niggles’ within the squad but Holden didn’t specify if anyone would miss out.

Lucas Ness, Corey Blackett-Taylor and Chuks Aneke are all set to remain out.

Predicted XI

Maynard-Brewer (GK)

Clare

Thomas

Hector

Sessegnon

Dobson

Fraser

Morgan

Rak-Sakyi

Leaburn

Payne

Even if Bonne is back in contention, it seems unlikely that he is brought straight back into the side. That means Holden could go unchanged this weekend unless he wants to rotate.

If he does want to shuffle the pack somewhat, the likes of Mandelo Egbo, Zach Mitchell, Aaron Henry and Gavin Kilkenny will be among those hopeful of coming into the starting XI.

The tie kicks off at 15:00 on Saturday afternoon.