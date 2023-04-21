Birmingham City team news and predicted XI to face Blackpool: Eustace could face striker shortage

Birmingham City host Blackpool in the Championship tomorrow.

Birmingham City welcome Blackpool to St Andrew’s with the visitors needing a win to keep their faint survival hopes alive.

The Blues have moved clear of any relegation bother following of run of just two defeats in their last nine games, winning 1-0 at 5th place Millwall last time out. John Eustace’s side have climbed to 15th in the table, enjoying the freedom of playing without pressure.

Blackpool on the other hand are in a dire mess after defeat against West Brom in midweek has left them six points off safety with three games to go. It’s a must-win game for the Tangerines who could be relegated if they lose.

Birmingham City team news

Eustace is facing a potential striker crisis ahead of the game.

The Birmingham City boss revealed that recent match-winner Jutkiewicz is a doubt after being replaced in midweek but hasn’t been ruled out yet. Scott Hogan replaced Jutkiewicz at The Den but he too is struggling with a groin problem, leaving both as doubts. Troy Deeney could make a timely return to the squad for the first time in two months.

Elsewhere, John Ruddy has been ruled out with a thigh injury after being substituted at Millwall, meaning Neil Etheridge will take the gloves for his first start of the season.

Dion Sanderson returned for the U21s in midweek and could feature whilst Auston Trusty should recover from illness. George Hall remains out though.

Predicted XI

Etheridge (GK)

Colin

Roberts

Long

Trusty

Bacuna

Bielik

Chong

Bellingham

Khadra

Deeney

1 of 15 What stadium is this? Portman Road Loftus Road St Andrew's Deepdale

Given Birmingham City’s performance and result at Millwall, Eustace may look to keep a settled side with just Etheridge and Deeney coming into the line-up as forced changes and Trusty returning after injury.

Sanderson may feature but will likely find a place on the bench given the recent form of the defence. Trusty could return at left-back despite George Friend rolling back the years with an impressive display in midweek.

Jobe Bellingham came in for his first start since November at Millwall, replacing the injured Hall, and looks set to carry on in an unchanged engine room. Up front, Deeney may be forced back into action straight away with Hogan and Jutkiewicz’s struggles a concern.