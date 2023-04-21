‘A real punch in the gut’ – Peterborough United v Ipswich Town prediction: The72

Peterborough United host Ipswich Town in League One on Saturday afternoon.

Ipswich Town make the journey to London Road to face a Peterborough United side firmly in the fight for the play-offs.

Posh sit in 5th place as it stands, ahead of top-six rivals Bolton Wanderers and Derby County. After a thoroughly disappointing derby day defeat to Cambridge United, Darren Ferguson’s side bounced back with a 2-1 win over Accrington Stanley on Tuesday night.

Ipswich Town meanwhile are embroiled in a huge fight of their own as they battle it out for automatic promotion to the Championship. Kieran McKenna’s side have put together a fantastic run of form to pull themselves back into the fight and they occupy 2nd place coming into this weekend’s fixtures.

Town are still just one point ahead of Sheffield Wednesday but they boast a game in hand, giving them the upper hand in the top-two scrap.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“There’s no two ways about it, this is a massive game in the League One promotion fight and the biggest third-tier tie of the weekend. Both sides need all three points and both have been in almost faultless form over recent weeks.

“Posh’s defeat to rivals Cambridge was a real punch in the gut but they bounced back against Accrington. At home, they’ll have the London Road faithful behind them and they’ll be aiming to send Ipswich back home with nothing.

“Kieran McKenna’s side are just so good though. If Posh have one of their off days, Ipswich could run away fairly comfortable winners. However, I think we’re in for a great game here.

“Looking forward to see how this one pans out, but I’ll predict an entertaining draw.”

Score prediction: Peterborough United 2-2 Ipswich Town

Luke Phelps

“Posh are looking good right now. I didn’t think they’d become such strong play-off contenders but they’ve really put some points on the board in the last few weeks, and the same can be said of Ipswich.

“They’ve been really commanding over the past two months. I think they might yet nick the league title from Plymouth, but Wednesday remain very close behind and so there’s no room for error for either side here.

“I’m expecting a lot of quality and a lot of goals in this one. But Ipswich are 15 points ahead of Peterborough for a reason – I’m backing them to win here.”

Score prediction: Peterborough United 2-3 Ipswich Town