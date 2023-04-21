‘A huge blow for…’ – Coventry City v Reading prediction: The72

Coventry City host Reading in the Championship on Saturday.

Coventry City welcome Reading to the Coventry Building Society Arena for a huge clash in the Championship.

The Sky Blues kept their promotion hopes alive on Wednesday night after goalkeeper Ben Wilson scored a dramatic last-minute equaliser to snatch a draw against Blackburn Rovers. City are 8th in the table – just one point behind Blackburn in 6th place but having played a game more.

Reading on the other hand are in a dire situation. The Royals are winless in 11 games – a run stretching back to February. Noel Hunt has taken interim charge and picked up a point against 3rd place Luton Town in midweek but Reading still remain in the bottom three and a point from safety.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Cameron Winstanley

“Coventry’s surge to the play-offs has stuttered but the last-minute goal against Blackburn is huge for their chances and keeps them well and truly in the mix.

“Despite Reading’s draw against Luton and Burnley in recent games they will feel they can frustrate Coventry in the same way, but at this stage of the season Reading need wins not draws so could be more open in the way they play.

“If Reading’s approach is more attacking, Coventry will fancy their chances at bagging a couple and picking up a needed win. A draw will not be enough for Coventry and they know that, I expect them to win here but Reading won’t be pushovers.”

Score prediction: Coventry City 2-1 Reading

James Ray

“Both these sides still have it all to play for heading into the final stages of the season, albeit at different ends of the table.

“Against Reading, Coventry City should be looking to take maximum points at home and after a dramatic draw against Blackburn, spirits should be high coming into this one. The Royals have picked up a few decent draws but they have to start winning if they’re to survive.

“This game could end in heartbreak, and I think the visitors could return to Berkshire disappointed. I’ll go for a Coventry win, which could be a huge blow for Reading if results elsewhere go against them.”

Score prediction: Coventry City 1-0 Reading