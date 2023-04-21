3 out-of-work managers Grimsby Town should keep in mind amid Paul Hurst interest from Blackpool and Port Vale

Grimsby Town boss Paul Hurst is claimed to be attracting admiring glances from Blackpool and Port Vale.

Grimsby Town have enjoyed a strong first season back in the EFL, enjoying a successful FA Cup run and building the foundations for the push up the leagues under popular boss Hurst.

The 48-year-old is in his second spell in charge of the club. He led the Mariners up the leagues from 2011 to 2016, then moving to Shrewsbury Town. He nearly took Salop to the Championship but his next spells with Ipswich Town and Scunthorpe United were ones to forget.

His latest success at Grimsby has seen Blackpool and managerless Port Vale linked, and just in case, it could be wise for Town to consider some alternatives. Here, we put forward three out-of-work options…

Micky Mellon

51-year-old Mellon’s latest spell with Tranmere Rovers wasn’t as much of a success but he’s delivered promotions with Fleetwood Town, Shrewsbury Town and Tranmere before.

He’s an experienced operator in League Two and could help bridge the gap to the upper echelons of the division if Hurst is to be tempted away from Blundell Park.

Darrell Clarke

Clarke is another experienced boss with promotions on his record and after leaving Port Vale earlier this week, there could be a scramble for his services given the track record he possesses.

The Mansfield-born boss took Bristol Rovers from the National League back into the EFL following success with Salisbury City. His Walsall stint wasn’t quite as fruitful but he managed to take Port Vale back to League One in 2022.

1 of 12 Name this EFL player... Bradley Dack Sam Gallagher Tyler Morton Ben Brereton Diaz

Callum Davidson

St. Johnstone only parted ways with Callum Davidson last weekend and despite the Saints’ drop into a Scottish Premiership relegation battle, he should be viewed as a solid option for a club in the market for a new manager this summer.

He won two domestic cups with St. Johnstone in the 2020/21 campaign and kept them in the top-tier on a seriously limited budget. A swoop for his services would be a shrewd one, even given the Saints’ drop away this season.