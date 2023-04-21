24-year-old Blackburn Rovers man set to return to the side v Preston, says Tomasson

Blackburn Rovers head to Preston North End in the Championship tomorrow evening.

Blackburn Rovers make the short trip to Deepdale tomorrow night, where they’ll face a Preston North End side who are looking to reignite their play-off hopes in the final few games of the season.

They sit in 11th place of the table but just two points separate them and Rovers in 6th. Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side have drawn their last three and are winless their last five in the league, whilst Ryan Lowe’s Preston have lost their last two.

And ahead of tomorrow’s game, Tomasson has given a team news update on his side, saying:

“Big Daniel [Ayala] is training well, he’ll probably play 45 minutes vs City for U21s. Harry Pickering will be in the squad. A couple of players are still not available, Buckley and Vale and then we have a couple of question marks.”

Pickering returning will be a huge boost for Rovers. The 24-year-old has featured 36 times in the Championship this season and continues to impress, but he missed the last outing v Coventry City through injury.

Jack Vale and John Buckley remain sidelined, alongside Ayala and Sam Barnes. Blackburn don’t have the lengthiest injury list at the moment and that’s obviously a plus for Tomasson, whose side are at risk of dropping out of the top-six this weekend if other results don’t go their way.

A huge game…

For teams chasing promotion, every game at this stage of the season is a huge one. Rovers’ last v Coventry City was a massive one in the top-six picture and the same can be said of tomorrow’s.

Rovers could start the game outside the play-off places given that it’s an evening game. That could yet pile more pressure on Tomasson’s side, making a trip to Deepdale even tougher.

Pickering’s return though is certainly a plus, but whether he starts the game remains to be seen – Callum Brittain started in his absence v Coventry and put in a good shift.

Tomorrow’s game kicks off at 5:30pm and will be shown live on Sky Sports.