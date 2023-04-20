What’s former Norwich City man Marco Stiepermann up to these days?

Marco Stiepermann played for Norwich City between 2017 and 2021.

Born in Germany, Stiepermann rose through the ranks of his boyhood club Borussia Dortmund, playing seven times for the first-team and lifting the 2011 Bundesliga title alongside the likes Robert Lewandowski, Mario Gotze, and Mats Hummels, playing under Jurgen Klopp.

Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to add to those appearances and joined Bundesliga 2 side Alemannia Aachen on a season-long loan before signing for Energie Cottbus in the second tier. Stiepermann later joined Greuther Furth and VfL Bochum both in the second tier before he made the switch to England.

Stiepermann joined Norwich in 2017 but endured a difficult first campaign, but he enjoyed the best season of his career the following year after registering 17 goal involvements to help Daniel Farke’s Norwich City side to the Championship title.

After a tough season in the Premier League, Norwich were relegated and the German made just 14 starts in the top flight. The following season he helped Norwich to an imminent promotion back to the Premier League but after failing to start a game in the league in 2021, he left Carrow Road.

So what’s Stiepermann up to these days?

Stiepermann returned to Germany where he signed for Bundesliga 2 side Paderborn in 2021, but Stiepermann played just 16 times as Paderborn finished 7th in the table and was on the move again after just one season.

Now at 32, Stiepermann has joined German fourth tier side Wuppertaler SV on the outskirts of his hometown of Dortmund. Unsurprisingly, Stiepermann has shown his class with 12 goal involvements this season with Wuppertaler 3rd in the table.

Stiepermann’s career never lived up to the promise from his early days with Dortmund where he picked up three German U20 caps. However, that 2018/19 title winning campaign for Norwich has gone down in Championship folklore, and Stiepermann’s name will long be remembered among Norwich fans.