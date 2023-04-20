What’s former Ipswich Town and Peterborough United man Steven Taylor up to these days?

Steven Taylor played for Ipswich Town in 2017 and Peterborough United between 2017 to 2018.

Taylor made his name during his playing days at his Newcastle United, breaking into the first-team during the 2004/05 season after a loan spell at Wycombe Wanderers.

The defender played 268 games for Newcastle between 2004 and 2016 before moving to Portland Timbers in the MLS. Taylor returned to England after one season in America, signing for Ipswich Town in January 2017. But, injuries limited him to just three appearances for the club, then leaving for Peterborough United in the summer.

Taylor was a near ever-present for the Posh during the 2017/18 campaign and became a popular figure among supporters in the process. With the London-born defender at the back, they finished 9th in the table before Taylor headed for Wellington Phoenix.

So what’s Taylor up to these days?

Taylor joined the Phoenix in 2018 and finished mid-table in his first season down under, enjoying a better campaign the following year as they rose to 3rd in the A-League.

At the end of his second season with Wellington, Taylor moved to join Indian Super League side Odisha FC but after just 17 games for the club, he returned to play for Wellington, then retiring in 2021.

Now 37, Taylor has entered the world of management, becoming the boss of UAE third-tier side Gulf United in January last year. The defender’s foray into management has begun well, leading Gulf United to promotion in his first season in charge.

The 29-time England U21 international may well be building the foundations for a successful career in the dugout. Playing 68 times in the Football League and 194 times in the Premier League, Taylor could be one to keep an eye on in the near future if his management career continues on the right track.