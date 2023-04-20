What’s former Hull City and Bristol City man Markus Henriksen up to these days?

Markus Henriksen played for Hull City between 2016 and 2020 and Bristol City in 2020.

Born in Trondheim in Norway, Henriksen joined Rosenborg as a youngster before breaking into the first-team at just 17 years old. He made 108 appearances for the Norwegian side winning back-to-back Eliteserien titles before he was snapped up by Dutch side AZ Alkmaar in 2012.

Henriksen played 146 games for AZ and even lifted the Dutch Cup in 2013, assisting the opening goal in a 2-1 win over PSV Eindhoven. Operating as an attacking midfielder in his final season in the Netherlands, Henriksen scored 12 and assisted seven, catching the eye of Premier League side Hull City.

The Dutchman arrived on an initial loan deal that was made permanent just six months later, but injury kept him out of most of the second half of the season, appearing just five times in the New Year as Hull were relegated.

After spending two seasons with the Tigers in the Championship – racking up 92 appearances in total for the club – Henriksen joined Bristol City on loan in January for the second half of the 2019/20 season but played just four games for the Robins.

So what’s Henriksen up to these day?

After leaving Hull when his contract expired in the summer of 2020, Henriksen re-joined his boyhood club Rosenborg on a free transfer, helping them finish 4th in the league at the end of the season.

Now at 30, Henriksen is still at Rosenborg and has been named as the club captain, playing 29 times last season as they finished 3rd in the Norwegian top flight. The 2023 Eliteserien season kicked off on Easter Monday, with Henriksen aiming to return the title back to Rosenborg for the first time since 2018.

A physical player, Henriksen also had a good amount of technical skills, and he’s remember fondly by Hull City fans in particular.