Wagner shares injury update on Dimitrios Giannoulis after Norwich City’s draw at QPR

Norwich City were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw away at Norwich City in the Championship last night.

The Canaries headed to west London to face a struggling QPR side who’ve now won just one of their last 20 in the Championship.

And after Lyndon Dykes put the R’s in front early on, it looked like Norwich could’ve been on the receiving end of what would’ve been a rather embarrassing defeat.

But Adam Idah struck home soon after the break and Norwich took a point away from the game – David Wagner’s side remain in 10th place of the table and two points outside the play-off places with three games remaining.

Full-back Dimitrios Giannoulis was forced off before half-time in last night’s game though, and after the game Wagner gave an update on the 26-year-old, telling Pink Un’s Paddy Davitt:

“He suffered a concussion. But we hope after some checks he can return home with us. But then we will have to follow the concussion protocols in terms of how long he is out. For me, a very strong challenge.”

Over and out?

Norwich only sit two points outside the top-six with nine points left to play for. But there’s three teams standing between the Canaries and the play-offs in Sunderland, Coventry City, and West Brom, and the idea of Norwich overtaking all of them and then Blackburn in 6th seems unrealistic.

Attentions may quickly be turning towards next season and Wagner will want to add depth. He’s had a number of injuries to deal with since coming into the club and Giannoulis’ injury is another frustrating one for player and club.

The Greek full-back has featured 24 times in the league this season having had some minor injury setbacks throughout the season.

Up next for the Canaries is a home game v Swansea City this weekend.