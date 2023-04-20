Trusted West Ham source says Watford and Norwich City duo are on Hammers’ transfer radar ahead of the summer

West Ham are keen on Norwich City’s Max Aarons and Watford’s Joao Pedro, reports ExWHUemployee.

West Ham are becoming well-known for buying players from the Championship. Names like Jarrod Bowen and Flynn Downes are just two examples, and the Hammers have also been closely linked with Bristol City’s Alex Scott and Coventry City’s Viktor Gyokeres this season too.

But speaking on The West Ham Way Podcast (via thewesthamway.com), ExWHUemployee has revealed that David Moyes’ side are also keen on Aarons and Pedro.

Aarons looks set to leave Norwich City in the summer with the Canaries looking set to miss out on the Championship play-offs, and the same can be said of Pedro’s Watford who sit in 12th place of the table after last night’s defeat v Cardiff – Norwich sit in 10th.