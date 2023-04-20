‘Three points are a must’ – Wigan Athletic v Millwall prediction: The72

Wigan Athletic host Millwall in the Championship this weekend.

Millwall head to the DW Stadium to face a Wigan Athletic side on the brink of relegation to League One.

While it is still mathematically possible for the Latics to pull off an escape for the ages, it does look as though their fate is sealed. Shaun Maloney’s side kept their faint hopes alive with a surprise win over Stoke City on Tuesday but with three games remaining, they’re still seven points off safety.

As for Millwall, a stuttering end to the season has seen their grip on a play-off spot loosen. The Lions claimed a big win over Preston North End at the weekend but a midweek defeat to Birmingham City means the top-six fight is well and truly alive still.

Gary Rowett’s outfit sit in 5th, but Blackburn Rovers and West Brom are just behind with a game in hand.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Wigan Athletic’s hopes are still just about alive but come 17:00 on Saturday evening, I think their fate will be sealed.

“Millwall haven’t marched towards the end of the season but I can’t see them falling to defeat here, in fact I’d be surprised if they weren’t to win. Wigan have shown some fight under Maloney and prior to the defeat to Swansea City, they had gone five without defeat at the DW.

“Three points are a must for Millwall and I’ll back them to claim those crucial points, but they might be made to work for it.”

Score prediction: Wigan Athletic 0-1 Millwall

Luke Phelps

“Wigan couldn’t have a tougher game to try and salvage their Championship status. Millwall are flying high and chasing down a spot in the top-six, so I really expect the Lions to be at their best on Saturday.

“That would be bad news for Wigan. Although they’ve picked up some decent results under Maloney, with one of those coming in midweek, I think a game against a dominant Millwall side is a step too far.

“I’ll predict a fairly routine away win in this one.”

Score prediction: Wigan Athletic 0-2 Millwall