‘They’ve got slim to no chance’ – Burnley v QPR prediction: The72

Burnley host QPR in the Championship on Saturday.

League leaders Burnley welcome a struggling QPR side to Turf Moor, with the Clarets able to seal the league title this weekend.

Sheffield United aren’t in action in the league this weekend, but a win for Burnley in this one will hand them the Championship crown after a stunning season so far.

QPR meanwhile are fighting for a very different cause. They’re in 21st place of the table and just a point above the drop zone, with just one win from their last 20 league outings.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Burnley have more than double the amount of points that QPR have. And at one point early on into the campaign, QPR were ahead of Burnley in the league standings, which highlights how hard QPR have fallen since October.

“It’s so difficult to see anything other than a Burnley win in this one, especially so with the league title up for grabs. QPR can take some hope from Burnley’s recent draws against the likes of Rotherham United and Reading, but I really don’t think that’ll count for much here.

“QPR are just too out of form.”

Score prediction: Burnley 4-0 QPR

James Ray

“On what should be a day of celebration for Burnley, they could claim a rampant victory against QPR.

“The positions these two find themselves in couldn’t be much further apart and with Ainsworth’s side in dire need of a win, they may well be left wanting again in this one. The R’s need to pick up points if they’re to stave off relegation but away at the runaway leaders, they’ve got slim to no chance of getting a win.

“The Championship can throw up surprises but I can’t see one coming here. Home win.”

Score prediction: Burnley 3-0 QPR