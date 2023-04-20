‘The manager I’ve been dreaming of’ – Middlesbrough star heaps praise on Michael Carrick after Hull City win

Middlesbrough star Chuba Akpom has labelled Michael Carrick as the manager he’s been dreaming of his whole career after another successful night at the office for Boro.

Middlesbrough picked up another important win on Wednesday night to all but seal their place in the Championship play-offs.

There were fears for Boro when Allahyar Sayyadmanesh sent Hull City into the break 1-0 up but a rapid turnaround from Carrick’s side saw then net three times in six minutes, securing a 3-1 win at the Riverside Stadium.

As seems to be a formality, star man Akpom was on the score sheet once again, netting Boro’s third just after the hour mark.

He’s now taken his tally to a stunning 28 goals in 36 Championship games this season and following the game, Akpom moved to heap praise on manager Carrick. He labelled the boss as the manager he’s been ‘dreaming of’ his entire career.

When asked on how much he owes Carrick, Akpom said (via Metro):

“Massively, massively.

“I think he’s the manager I’ve been dreaming of my whole career.

“Honestly, he’s a pleasure to work with, I go out there and give 110 per cent and I want to fight for the manager because he’s showed so much trust and confidence in me, and I really appreciate it, so I just had to dedicate that to the gaffer today.

“Immediately when he came in he put me in the No.10 role and he just gave me the license to just roam around, you see on the pitch I’m just roaming right to left.

“He’s given me the freedom to just go out there and express myself, I appreciate that so much.”

How far can Akpom and Boro go?

A top-two finish looks almost certainly out of reach for Middlesbrough but with the play-offs around the corner, they should certainly fancy their chances of completing a brilliant turnaround under Carrick by rising to the Premier League.

With Akpom in flying form and Boro oozing confidence under their manager, confidence should be high heading into the closing stages of the season. That said, they’ll know the job is far from done yet and now isn’t the time to stop and admire how far they’ve come.

Up next for Boro is a seriously tough test against Luton Town next Monday. The Hatters sealed a play-off spot on Wednesday night but will have been disappointed to have played out a 1-1 draw with strugglers Reading.