Sheffield Wednesday and Everton cast eyes over Scottish Premiership starlet

Sheffield Wednesday and Everton scouts watched 16-year-old defender Dylan Smith in action for Ross County against Aberdeen, as per Football Scotland.

Clubs up and down the country will be casting eyes over potential summer transfer targets and it seems Sheffield Wednesday are among those taking an interest in emerging Scottish talent Smith.

After some brief substitute appearances and several inclusions in Ross County’s matchday squads, the 16-year-old defender has broken into Malky Mackay’s starting XI. He’s played all 90 minutes in the last three Scottish Premiership games, providing an assist and helping keep a clean sheet in a 2-0 win over St. Johnstone earlier this month.

Now, claims of interest from south of the border have emerged.

Football Scotland has said it is believed scouts from Sheffield Wednesday and Everton watched Smith in action against Aberdeen last week. Mackay explained that ‘off-the-record conversations’ have taken place with people asking about him and while a bid hasn’t been made yet, he expects some soon.

One to watch…

Sheffield Wednesday’s youth academy already contains some bright talents. Bailey Cadamarteri and Pierce Charles are among those tipped for a breakthrough in the future while Rio Shipston and Sean Fusire have been in and around the first-team this season too.

Adding someone like Smith to their ranks would provide Darren Moore with another starlet to watch but it wouldn’t be a surprise if more high-profile interest emerges.

Everton are already taking note of his promise and having made a starting XI breakthrough at just 16, you would think other clubs start to take notice of his talents too. And, with bids anticipated, it remains to be seen just how much Smith could go for this summer.