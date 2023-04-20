Presenting the inside scoop on the latest Football League news

Rotherham United searching for emergency loan as injuries mount in key position

byCameron Winstanley
20 April 2023
Rotherham United are looking to sign an emergency goalkeeper with Josh Vickers and Viktor Johansson both sustaining injuries, Paul Davis has said.

Rotherham United’s injuries between the sticks could not have come at a worse time as the Millers look to survive the Championship drop.

Matt Taylor has been without number one goalkeeper Johansson for the last three games following a shoulder injury. Backup stopper Vickers took the gloves in the Swede’s absence but was substituted off in the 2-2 draw against Burnley last time out, with 21-year-old stopper Robbie Hemfrey brought in between the sticks.

The Millers currently sit in 18th place off the back of three games without a win. Taylor’s side still remain in trouble and resolving their goalkeeping situation with an emergency loan could certainly ease their worries.

Now, Rotherham Advertiser reporter Paul Davis tweeted an update on the current situation in the goalkeeping department.

Emergency replacement…

With time running out before this weekend, it could be that Hemfrey makes his first start at the club after his debut against Burnley last time out.

The 21-year-old joined Rotherham United at the beginning of the season, signing from Stoke City on a free transfer. The current injury situation could give him a first chance to impress on the senior stage unless Johansson returns against the odds or an emergency loan ‘keeper comes in before they travel to Bristol City at the weekend.

Rotherham United have four games left of the season with Cardiff City and Wigan Athletic – who both sit below them in the table – still to come. Taylor’s side have their survival destiny completely in their own hands as they sit three points above the drop with a game in hand.

