‘Might just be enough to survive’ – Bristol City v Rotherham United prediction: The72

Bristol City host Rotherham United in the Championship on Saturday.

Bristol City welcome Rotherham United to Ashton Gate with both sides winless in their last three games. The Robins were beaten 1-0 by Sheffield United last time out as Nigel Pearson’s men were unable to stop the Blades’ promotion surge. City are in 14th place with little hope of finishing higher given the six-point gap to Swansea City above.

The Millers meanwhile are in a more worrying situation, sitting in 18th place just three points above the drop zone with a game in hand. They grabbed a late equaliser to hold champions elect Burnley to a 2-2 draw last time out.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Cameron Winstanley

“Bristol City have been left floundering in the bottom half of the table after their early 2023 form has disappeared without a trace, leaving just pride to play for which is the minimum Pearson will get out of the squad.

“The visit of Rotherham will be a difficult one with the Millers still involved in a relegation scrap although three points at the weekend will likely put them out of reach of the sides below them.

“It’s been a tough run of fixtures for both sides and I think both will be left fruitless again, in what looks to be a pretty uninspiring game.”

Score prediction: Bristol City 1-1 Rotherham United

James Ray

“There haven’t been many wins for Rotherham of late but when they have emerged victorious, they have been on home turf.

“They’ve been able to scrape a point here and there on the road and that might just be enough to survive this season. Saying that, all three points will be the aim in this one but they might have to settle for just the one.

“Bristol City are a tough side to beat at Ashton Gate and although their season looks wrapped up, Pearson will be demanding his side keep up the effort levels over the final games of the season. This could go either way, but I’ll go for a draw.”

Score prediction: Bristol City 1-1 Rotherham United