Luton Town and Millwall join race to sign Crystal Palace man – player looks set to leave this summer

Championship hopefuls Luton Town and Millwall are ‘chasing the signature’ of Crystal Palace’s Killian Phillips, reports Football Insider.

Phillips, 21, is currently on loan at Shrewsbury Town from parent club Crystal Palace. The midfielder has featured 15 times in League One since his arrival midway through this season, with three goals to his name and two assists.

Bristol City and Swansea City were credited with an interest in the player earlier in the year, but now Football Insider are reporting that Luton Town and Millwall are both keen on the Irishman.

Football Insider’s report says that the chances of Phillips leaving Selhurst Park on a permanent deal this summer are ‘growing increasingly likely’ given the fact that his contract expires at the end of next season.

Luton Town currently sit in 3rd place of the Championship table after their 1-1 draw v Reading last night, whilst Millwall sit in 5th after defeat v Birmingham City on Tuesday.