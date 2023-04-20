‘Looking like they want the season to end’ – Cardiff City v Stoke City prediction: The72

Cardiff City host Stoke City in the Championship on Saturday.

Cardiff City see the Potters head to South Wales for should be an interesting match up in the Championship.

The Bluebirds claimed a huge win in midweek, beating Watford 3-1 away from home to move up into 19th place of the table, and two points above the drop zone.

Stoke meanwhile sit in 17th. They’ve hit a rough patch of form having lost to bottom club Wigan Athletic in midweek, and West Brom in the game before – they’ve won just one of their last seven in the league.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Cardiff have the momentum going into this one. And they have a lot more to play for with the Welsh club still in danger of dropping out of the Championship.

“I’ve been impressed with Sabri Lamouchi’s turnaround at the club and I was impressed by Stoke a few weeks ago, but now they’re looking like they want the season to end.

“It’s a difficult tie for both teams this one, but with Stoke having a couple of key injuries going into the weekend, I fancy Cardiff to nick a win.”

Score prediction: Cardiff City 1-0 Stoke City

James Ray

“Cardiff still have everything to play for and with a win here I think they will have done enough to maintain their Championship status. Stoke have shown they’re tough opponents though, even if their impressive run has turned into a tricky patch.

“This could be a close one but the wind is in Cardiff’s sails after that big midweek win over Watford, so I could see them claiming all three points here.

“Don’t be surprised if Stoke limit the Bluebirds to just one point, but I’ll back the hosts to claim huge win.”

Score prediction: Cardiff City 2-1 Stoke City