Latest Sunderland news: Double injury blow, ten Hag’s Amad Diallo stance emerges + more

Sunderland’s play-off bid was dented on Tuesday night after they drew 1-1 with Huddersfield Town.

The Black Cats have propelled themselves back into the race for the top six after their previous run of form left them on the periphery. Although Tony Mowbray’s side remain unbeaten in six games, four of them have been draws, slowing their surge somewhat.

Sunderland’s draw against Huddersfield brought two more injury concerns to the fore too, with Edouard Michut missing the game due to back problems whilst Danny Batth was only substituted late on. Mowbray is hopeful that the pair can return but the duo are in a race against time to be fit to face West Brom in the play-off six pointer at the weekend.

Elsewhere, Sunderland’s chances of bringing Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo back to the Stadium of Light next season have been dealt a blow after Erik ten Hag admitted that Diallo could return to play for United’s first-team next season.

Ten Hag already has £85m man Antony on the right-hand side but Diallo has caught the eye out on loan, potentially putting him in with a chance of earning a role in the Red Devils’ squad next season.

Diallo has bagged 12 goals and laid on three assists in 34 games for Sunderland so far.

Lastly, Mowbray has confirmed he will give Sunderland youngster Jay Matete a chance to earn a place in the squad at the Stadium of Light in pre-season. Matete joined League One leaders Plymouth Argyle on loan in January after playing a fringe role at Sunderland during the start of the season.

The central midfielder has played 17 times in total for Plymouth since making the switch and has helped them climb to the summit of League One. Mowbray has given chances to young midfielders Abdoullah Ba and Pierre Ekwah this season, with Matete set to have his chance to follow suit.

Sunderland travel to West Brom on Sunday, with kick-off at 12pm.