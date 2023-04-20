Jon Dahl Tomasson coy on injuries to Blackburn Rovers men amid new concerns

Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson is hopeful that the new injury concerns picked up against Coventry City will not bring an end to their seasons, with Sam Gallagher among those forced off.

Blackburn Rovers striker Gallagher has been a mainstay for Tomasson for much of this season. He’s had a couple of injuries but for the most part, the towering forward has been a regular.

So far, Gallagher has notched seven goals in 34 Championship outings, with his most recent goal coming in the draw with Coventry City last night. His game was ended early though after being forced off through injury in the 73rd minute.

He wasn’t the only one withdrawn from the action either. Full-backs Joe Rankin-Costello and Callum Brittain also made way late on.

Following the game, Tomasson spoke to the club media to provide an initial update. While it is too early to pass judgement on if they face spells out, the Dane hopes that their campaigns haven’t been brought to an early end.

Here’s what he had to say on the injury situation:

“I think it’s a little bit too early to say.

“Let’s wait and see when I get the medical (update). I haven’t spoken to the medical staff yet but we’ll get more information in the next day or two.”

1 of 20 Which team is nicknamed the Robins? Bristol Rovers Rotherham United Port Vale Bristol City

Fingers crossed…

With the end of the season approaching, Tomasson is among the numerous managers seeing their ranks stretched. Injuries are starting to settle in and as the play-off fight looks set to go down to the wire, Blackburn will need everyone possible available.

Gallagher has been a mainstay this season and while his goal record isn’t exactly eye-catching, he has been a reliable performer in attack. He has been in decent form of late too, with four of his seven goals coming in his last eight games.

Rovers’ options up top aren’t exactly plentiful so if Gallagher is forced onto the sidelines, Ben Brereton Diaz or Tyrhys Dolan might have to move up front given that emerging youngster Harry Leonard missed out last night too.

Harry Pickering missed last night’s draw too, so if Rankin-Costello and Brittain have picked up injuries, Tomasson could be left with a concerning shortage of options at full-back.