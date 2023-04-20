‘It’s been a disastrous one for them’ – Hull City v Watford prediction: The72

Hull City host Watford in the Championship on Saturday.

Hull City welcome Watford to the MKM Stadium for a game between two faltering sides.

The Tigers lost 3-1 away at Middlesbrough in midweek, with the game coming after a win over Millwall and a draw v Blackburn Rovers.

It’s been a tough run of games for Liam Rosenior’s side who’ve only won one of their last eight now, finding themselves in 16th place of the Championship table ahead of this weekend.

Watford also lost 3-1 in midweek, doing so against Cardiff City. Chris Wilder’s side sit in 12th and have won just one of their last six in the league.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Watford need the season to be over. It’s been a disastrous one for them and Chris Wilder is a disastrous appointment.

“The defeat v Cardiff in midweek shows just how far they’ve fallen this season and I think Hull will really fancy their chances of a win.

“It’s been a tough run of games for the Tigers, but to come out of their last three with four points is a credit to them and to Rosenior.

“I’ll say narrow home win.”

Score prediction: Hull City 1-0 Watford

James Ray

“The negative impact of Watford’s hire and fire managerial approach has been clear to see this season. There’s little cohesion among the players and despite the presence of some great talents, it means no one has been able to play to the peak of their powers for long enough.

“The sooner the season is done, the better for Watford. Some big changes are needed in the summer but it remains to be seen if the necessary moves are made.

“It will be hoped that Rosenior can take Hull to the next level in the 2023/24 campaign too but he’s done well to steady the ship on Humberside after some tough times this season. I can’t see either side pulling up any trees here, so I’ll go for a fairly uneventful draw.”

Score prediction: Hull City 1-1 Watford